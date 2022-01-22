Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 85.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.30. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 37.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

