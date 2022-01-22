Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) & Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Financial Analysis

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Live Oak Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares $109.28 million 5.49 $22.54 million $2.36 12.51 Live Oak Bancshares $374.41 million 7.49 $59.54 million $3.73 17.36

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Capital Bancshares. Atlantic Capital Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Live Oak Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 1 4 0 2.80 Live Oak Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $28.41, indicating a potential downside of 3.80%. Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus target price of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.67%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares 40.56% 13.88% 1.26% Live Oak Bancshares 34.01% 26.61% 2.04%

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats Atlantic Capital Bancshares on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide. The Fintech segment focuses in making strategic investments into emerging financial technology companies. The company was founded by James S. Mahan III on December 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, NC.

