ATB Capital Boosts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$4.75

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price target upped by ATB Capital from C$3.00 to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.41.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

TSE ESI opened at C$2.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$342.16 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.99 and a 1 year high of C$2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.83.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$268.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$278.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.5400001 earnings per share for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.