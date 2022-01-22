AstraZeneca PLC to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.67.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 27.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in AstraZeneca by 33.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

