AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AST SpaceMobile is building space-based cellular broadband network to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio. AST SpaceMobile, formerly known as New Providence Acquisition Corp., is based in Texas, United States. “

ASTS stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. 24.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

