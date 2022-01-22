Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

NYSE ASB traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $24.33. 2,055,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,573. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASB. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Lau sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $336,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,301 shares of company stock worth $690,748 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Associated Banc stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 136.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,068 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.