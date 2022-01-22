Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) Receives €19.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (BIT:G) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.26 ($21.89).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on G. UBS Group set a €16.45 ($18.69) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($19.89) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.40 ($26.59) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Friday.

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($15.51) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($18.73).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

