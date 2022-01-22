ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €780.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €780.00 ($886.36) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €600.00 ($681.82) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,073.86) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €800.00 ($909.09) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €880.00 ($1,000.00) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €740.08 ($841.00).

