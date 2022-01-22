Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 33.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 221.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,971 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at $13,419,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.77.

Asana stock traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 6,261,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,750. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.63 per share, with a total value of $32,815,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,253,733 shares of company stock valued at $363,480,782 and have sold 92,440 shares valued at $9,494,542. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

