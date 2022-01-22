Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 11,224 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,432,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,224 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $176,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACAD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.37.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.94. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $54.58.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

