Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases 62,682 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,682 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 3.99% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $30,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:INDY opened at $47.69 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.88.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $3.361 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

