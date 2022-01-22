Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $8.58 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,221,000 after buying an additional 69,199 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,971,000. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 571.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.78.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $580.33 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $632.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $590.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.