Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.44% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $16,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.22. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. The business’s revenue was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.94) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RETA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

