Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 387,490 Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 387,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,755,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Silvergate Capital by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth $400,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 3,920.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 77,236 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 149.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,998,000 after acquiring an additional 185,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Silvergate Capital news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total transaction of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,662 shares of company stock valued at $23,384,485 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SI opened at $94.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $239.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.82.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SI. B. Riley started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

