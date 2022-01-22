Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,071 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Afya were worth $38,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,958,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Afya by 99.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 412,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after purchasing an additional 206,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Afya by 345.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 145,848 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Afya by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,698,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,348,000 after purchasing an additional 131,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Afya in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,751,000. 52.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Afya alerts:

Shares of AFYA opened at $12.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00. Afya Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.08 million. Afya had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Afya Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Afya from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Afya Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.