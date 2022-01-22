Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 97,300 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In related news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $29,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 1,025.7% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 17,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROW stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. Arrow Financial has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $554.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.74.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $36.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

