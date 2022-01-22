Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $124.67 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

