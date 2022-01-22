Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $118.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

AWI stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.58. 729,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,818. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.16. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

