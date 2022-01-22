Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Update

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 127,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised Arjo AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:ARRJF opened at $10.16 on Friday. Arjo AB has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $13.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

