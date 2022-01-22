Argus Downgrades Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) to Hold

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.
Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.83 on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
