Argus Downgrades Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) to Hold

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.83 on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after purchasing an additional 578,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $243,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,672 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 92.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $172,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358,099 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $169,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,323,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $125,453,000 after purchasing an additional 169,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.