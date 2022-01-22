Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcus Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating innovative cancer immunotherapies. The company’s product portfolio includes AB928, AB122, AB154 and AB680. AB928 which is in its final phase is a potent and selective dual antagonist of the adenosine receptors. AB122 which is in its Phase1 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a protein called PD-1. AB154 is a monoclonal antibody which potently and selectively blocks a novel immune checkpoint called TIGIT. AB680, which is in its Phase1 is a potent and selective inhibitor of CD73, the enzyme responsible for the extracellular production of adenosine within the tumor micro-environment. Arcus Biosciences is based in Hayward, CA. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RCUS. Wedbush increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $31.09 on Thursday. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $221,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,516 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,202,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,558,000 after buying an additional 164,232 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,624,000 after buying an additional 432,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after buying an additional 857,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after buying an additional 520,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

