Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.3% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $162.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.12. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

