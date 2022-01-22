Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,070 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.14% of Apollo Medical worth $6,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at $223,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 115,208.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 92,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after purchasing an additional 92,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,992 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,909,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

AMEH stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $227.12 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.