Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APO. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $81.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average of $66.56.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The business had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,474,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after purchasing an additional 380,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 16.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,578,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,140 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,435,000 after buying an additional 244,179 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 36.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,368,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,675,000 after buying an additional 1,433,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Provides asset management services

