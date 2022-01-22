Apollo Currency Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.00 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $42.71 million and $4.00 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00171174 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00033226 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.14 or 0.00355829 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00064251 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009312 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

