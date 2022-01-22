Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will announce earnings of $3.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.59 and the lowest is $3.00. AON reported earnings per share of $2.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.32 to $11.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $13.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.56.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in AON by 4.7% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in AON by 4.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AON by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AON traded down $3.83 on Friday, reaching $266.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $291.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.74. AON has a 1-year low of $202.32 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

