Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives $1,863.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,208.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGLOY. Zacks Investment Research raised Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Liberum Capital lowered Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.94) to GBX 3,700 ($50.48) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

