Anglo American (LON:AAL) Downgraded by Liberum Capital to “Hold”

Anglo American (LON:AAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 3,020 ($41.21) target price on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,870 ($39.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.57) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($45.03) to GBX 3,500 ($47.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,550 ($34.79) to GBX 3,000 ($40.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.85) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($50.48) to GBX 3,300 ($45.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,202.22 ($43.69).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,429.50 ($46.79) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The stock has a market cap of £46.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,015.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,962.03. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 2,321 ($31.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.79).

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.53) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,340.39). Insiders have bought a total of 221 shares of company stock worth $640,067 in the last quarter.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

