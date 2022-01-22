Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion Biomedica Corp. is based in UNIONDALE, N.Y. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Angion Biomedica from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.19.

ANGN opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28. The company has a market cap of $65.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. Angion Biomedica has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $26.30.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. Angion Biomedica had a negative return on equity of 233.15% and a negative net margin of 3,474.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jay Venkatesan purchased 66,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $170,612.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Itzhak Goldberg sold 40,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $136,328.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,816 shares of company stock valued at $386,993.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Angion Biomedica by 262.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 736,822 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Angion Biomedica in the third quarter valued at $2,423,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Angion Biomedica by 18.5% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,036,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 161,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Angion Biomedica by 148.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 150,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Angion Biomedica by 25.7% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 280,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 57,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

