Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Lowered to “Hold” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$56.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AND. TD Securities lowered shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$49.17.

Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$47.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$31.81 and a 1-year high of C$55.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.40, for a total value of C$272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$704,588.80.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

