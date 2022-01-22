Analyzing Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) and Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

53.8% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of Frequency Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Frequency Therapeutics and Global Blood Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frequency Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Global Blood Therapeutics 0 2 9 0 2.82

Frequency Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 449.79%. Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.22%. Given Frequency Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Frequency Therapeutics is more favorable than Global Blood Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Frequency Therapeutics and Global Blood Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frequency Therapeutics -152.00% -42.99% -31.62% Global Blood Therapeutics -154.11% -79.04% -42.72%

Volatility & Risk

Frequency Therapeutics has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Frequency Therapeutics and Global Blood Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frequency Therapeutics $36.98 million 4.51 -$26.51 million ($2.15) -2.24 Global Blood Therapeutics $123.80 million 13.82 -$247.55 million ($4.46) -5.95

Frequency Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Blood Therapeutics. Global Blood Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frequency Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Frequency Therapeutics beats Global Blood Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue. The company's lead product candidate is FX-322, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat the underlying cause of sensorineural hearing loss. It is also developing medicines for patients across a range of degenerative conditions, including multiple sclerosis, and diseases of the muscle, gastrointestinal tract, skin, and bone. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a licencse and collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of FX-322, as well as collaboration and licensing agreements with Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Mass General Brigham, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, The Scripps Research Institute, and Cambridge Enterprises Limited. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J. Homcy, Craig D. Muir, and David R. Phillips in February 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.