Analysts Set Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Target Price at $74.10

Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.10.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Yum China by 98.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 4.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,272,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,925 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at about $71,686,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $65,811,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum China stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

