Analysts Set SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Price Target at $312.00

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $312.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get SiTime alerts:

In related news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $5,572,199.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,580 shares of company stock valued at $21,141,129 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SiTime by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $195.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.84. SiTime has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $341.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.