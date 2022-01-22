Analysts Set Schroders plc (LON:SDR) PT at GBX 3,742.50

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,742.50 ($51.06).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,700 ($50.48) to GBX 3,930 ($53.62) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,675 ($50.14) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of SDR stock opened at GBX 3,409 ($46.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £9.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23. Schroders has a 52 week low of GBX 3,318 ($45.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,913 ($53.39). The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,516.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,605.19.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

