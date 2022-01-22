Analysts Set Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Target Price at $51.94

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the second quarter worth about $1,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Qualtrics International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,639 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,925.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 33,378 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XM traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.37. 2,096,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion and a PE ratio of -17.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

