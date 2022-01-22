Analysts Set Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target at $95.38

Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.96.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.73. Oracle has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 289,407 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,218,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,082,000. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.