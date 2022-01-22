Analysts Set Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) Target Price at €45.63

Koninklijke Philips NV (AMS:PHIA) has earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €43.45 ($49.37).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

