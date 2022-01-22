Analysts Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) PT at $247.48

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.79.

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAP traded down $3.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.15. 660,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,951. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.99 and its 200 day moving average is $220.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $143.15 and a one year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

