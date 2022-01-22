Analysts Issue Forecasts for FB Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for FB Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.30.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FBK. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FB Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of FBK stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.27. FB Financial has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.14.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 221.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

