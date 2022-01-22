Analysts Expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.71. Veritex posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Veritex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

VBTX stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.73. The company had a trading volume of 295,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,438. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.59. Veritex has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $249,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 86.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 33.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Veritex during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Veritex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 11.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

