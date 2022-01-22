Analysts Expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to Post $0.77 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stride’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Stride reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stride will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stride.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.03 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.86. 653,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. Stride has a 52-week low of $22.80 and a 52-week high of $38.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Stride during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Stride by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in Stride by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Stride by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Stride by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stride (LRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.