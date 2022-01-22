Analysts Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $995.66 Million

Analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to post sales of $995.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $985.60 million to $1.00 billion. Sally Beauty reported sales of $936.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $990.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBH. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of SBH stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,749. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Sally Beauty news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $1,085,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 382,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $896,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 514,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 107,854 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,517 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

