Analysts Expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is ($0.06). Enviva Partners reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enviva Partners.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.11 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVA shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $44.40 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -100.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -460.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,475,000 after buying an additional 1,699,723 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after buying an additional 498,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,764,000 after buying an additional 250,713 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 428,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,451,000 after buying an additional 186,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 336,290 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

