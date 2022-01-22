Analysts Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $695.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to post $695.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $698.10 million and the lowest is $692.10 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $639.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $730.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $114.44 on Friday. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $88.45 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 192.16%.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 221.7% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the second quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Boston Properties by 177.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

