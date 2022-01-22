Analysts Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Zynex posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zynex.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.42 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%.

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zynex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Zynex by 6.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Zynex by 352.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Zynex during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Zynex by 87.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 222,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,641. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $310.65 million, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.76. Zynex has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.