Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,807,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 66,774 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 78.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 27,783 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 120,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 138,675.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 44,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,645,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,819. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $6.12.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

