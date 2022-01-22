Analysts Anticipate Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will post $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 31.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

GNTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $232,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,540 shares of company stock worth $323,532. 27.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTY stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.66. 19,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.91. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

