Analysts Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to announce $7.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $7.63 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $6.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $30.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.94 billion to $31.59 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.94 billion to $32.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho upped their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $533.23 on Friday. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $604.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

