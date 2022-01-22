Analysts Anticipate ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will post ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). ALX Oncology posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

ALXO stock opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $89.04. The firm has a market cap of $625.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 3.16.

In related news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $8,902,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,287,657.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 534,288 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,892 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

