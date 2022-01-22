Analysts Anticipate Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to Post -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. Aethlon Medical reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aethlon Medical.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Aethlon Medical had a negative net margin of 954.60% and a negative return on equity of 51.55%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.47. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $12.49.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

